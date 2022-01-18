Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #424 – 19/1/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 18/01/2022

A Wasted Love One Morning In August
The Last Signal Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Sixteen-Twenty Mary Stokes Band
I Want Liberation Enda Gallery
Cut and Run Hawk Jupiter
Receipt Secret Fiesta
Lost At Sea Cousin Tablet
Walking Lanes Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Illuminate Revolution Above Disorder
Save Me The City And Us
Brother Blue Molly O’Mahony
Coffee Song Jack O’Rourke
All That Breathes // Anaphoric Úna Keane
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 18/01/2022