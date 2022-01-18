Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #424 – 19/1/2022
Music Room Sessions
|A Wasted Love
|One Morning In August
|The Last Signal
|Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
|Sixteen-Twenty
|Mary Stokes Band
|I Want Liberation
|Enda Gallery
|Cut and Run
|Hawk Jupiter
|Receipt
|Secret Fiesta
|Lost At Sea
|Cousin Tablet
|Walking Lanes
|Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
|Illuminate
|Revolution Above Disorder
|Save Me
|The City And Us
|Brother Blue
|Molly O’Mahony
|Coffee Song
|Jack O’Rourke
|All That Breathes // Anaphoric
|Úna Keane