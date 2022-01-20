Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #425 – 20/1/2022

Music Room Sessions

Martin Bridgeman 20/01/2022

A Wasted Love One Morning In August
Wave Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
A Job Worth Something Silverbacks
Wasted Badhands
Jackie Down The Line Fontaines DC
Green-Eyed Disguise Place of Burning
This Is Me Telling You Nicolaas Walle And Friends
Wheels (Happy Cycling) Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Fast Love Pop Wallace
Heartstrings Lucy Gaffney
Ringsend Balcony Bingo Eamonn Flynn
I Will Be Purified Elena Duff
Seas Ascending Úna Keane
Ar Scáth A Chéile Carole Nelson Trio
