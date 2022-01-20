Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #425 – 20/1/2022
Music Room Sessions
|A Wasted Love
|One Morning In August
|Wave
|Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
|A Job Worth Something
|Silverbacks
|Wasted
|Badhands
|Jackie Down The Line
|Fontaines DC
|Green-Eyed Disguise
|Place of Burning
|This Is Me Telling You
|Nicolaas Walle And Friends
|Wheels (Happy Cycling)
|Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
|Fast Love
|Pop Wallace
|Heartstrings
|Lucy Gaffney
|Ringsend Balcony Bingo
|Eamonn Flynn
|I Will Be Purified
|Elena Duff
|Seas Ascending
|Úna Keane
|Ar Scáth A Chéile
|Carole Nelson Trio