Ceol Anocht: Show #430 – 9/2/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 08/02/2022

Last July SOAK
Like A Rose Niall Brennan
All Because I Could Not Sleep Victoria Keating
Bad Intentions The Gold Tips
Never O’Clock Keeley
I Wasn’t Ready Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets
Irish To My Bones Rowan
There Are No Words. Niall Brennan
Pemulwuy Peter Baxter
Fall In Line Luke Clerkin
Pretty Lies Wallis Bird
Beggar To Beggar David Keenan
Aroo R. A. Kev Hopper
Sonny Brogan’s Fancy / Brian O’Lynn / Ben Kiely’s Delight Arty McGlynn
