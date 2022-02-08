Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #430 – 9/2/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Last July
|SOAK
|Like A Rose
|Niall Brennan
|All Because I Could Not Sleep
|Victoria Keating
|Bad Intentions
|The Gold Tips
|Never O’Clock
|Keeley
|I Wasn’t Ready
|Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets
|Irish To My Bones
|Rowan
|There Are No Words.
|Niall Brennan
|Pemulwuy
|Peter Baxter
|Fall In Line
|Luke Clerkin
|Pretty Lies
|Wallis Bird
|Beggar To Beggar
|David Keenan
|Aroo R. A.
|Kev Hopper
|Sonny Brogan’s Fancy / Brian O’Lynn / Ben Kiely’s Delight
|Arty McGlynn