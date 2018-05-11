Ceol Anocht: Show #44 - 10/5/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 15/5/2018

…and here’s the playlist

I Love You The Most Karrie
Don’t Worry About Me Pale Rivers
Hellhound On My Trail Robert Johnson
Black Rainbow Hilary Woods
Sun Son Moon Son One River
Quiet Place Marc O’Reilly
Hammer Horror Kate Bush
The May Queen Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters
Creep The Kerbs
Home Susie Q
Lindisfarne Darlingside
Howling At the Moon / Sunset Over Scariff / The Gortcommer Welcome Manus Maguire
The Ice-Cream Man Duke Special
Dollar Marc O’Reilly
Should Not Roam Join Me In The Pines
Persephone John Blek
Ae Fond Kiss Eddi Reader
New Beginning Elevens
The West’s Awake Lumiere (Ft. Damien Dempsey)
A Thing Well Made The Muttonbirds
If I Didn’t Have Your Love Leonard Cohen
Short Ballad For A Long Man Séamus Fogarty
Where The River Meets The Sea The Butterfly Graveyard

Martin Bridgeman

