Ceol Anocht: Show #44 – 10/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist
|I Love You The Most
|Karrie
|Don’t Worry About Me
|Pale Rivers
|Hellhound On My Trail
|Robert Johnson
|Black Rainbow
|Hilary Woods
|Sun Son Moon Son
|One River
|Quiet Place
|Marc O’Reilly
|Hammer Horror
|Kate Bush
|The May Queen
|Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters
|Creep
|The Kerbs
|Home
|Susie Q
|Lindisfarne
|Darlingside
|Howling At the Moon / Sunset Over Scariff / The Gortcommer Welcome
|Manus Maguire
|The Ice-Cream Man
|Duke Special
|Dollar
|Marc O’Reilly
|Should Not Roam
|Join Me In The Pines
|Persephone
|John Blek
|Ae Fond Kiss
|Eddi Reader
|New Beginning
|Elevens
|The West’s Awake
|Lumiere (Ft. Damien Dempsey)
|A Thing Well Made
|The Muttonbirds
|If I Didn’t Have Your Love
|Leonard Cohen
|Short Ballad For A Long Man
|Séamus Fogarty
|Where The River Meets The Sea
|The Butterfly Graveyard