Ceol Anocht: Show #444 – 30/3/2022

Split In Two The Flies
This Place We’re In Tanoki (feat Farah Elle and Colm O’Caoimh)
Looking In The Rain ZOiD + Dorota Konchevska
Figure You Out Faraway Martin
Nobody Told Me Lavengro
Mongrel Under Starling
Roses Nasti
Towers Will Fall Tanoki
Time Difference Ailbhe Reddy
Brandy Alexanders Tommy Keyes
There Are No Words Next New Low
Crystal Palace Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Edel Sullivan and Aisling Urwin
Anach Cuain Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Flatharta
O’Callaghans Low & Mrs Crotty’s Louise Mulcahy
