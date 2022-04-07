Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #447 – 7/4/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman07/04/2022

Fade Away Arctic Lights Ft. Cat Dowling
The Wide and Open Road John Hegarty
Fine Life ZOiD (Feat. Aoife Doyle)
Sleeping On The Floor Sack
Broken pMad
Falling Ailbhe Reddy
Happy Again Niamh Regan
Distant Music John Hegarty
Dancing Like Dandelions MALI
Oscars Seba Safe
Infinitely Clear Aoife Doyle
At Last Our Time Shelley Bukspan
Flute Partita in A minor – Allemande Chris Newman
Twilight John Hegarty

 

 

