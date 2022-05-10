Ceol AnochtGlanbia Farm Show Catchup

Ceol Anocht: Show #456 – 11/5/2022

Music Room Sessions

Martin Bridgeman 10/05/2022

 

Old Dog Young Dog Dogs
The Start Of It Paul J Bolger
Future Radio Circuit3
1990’s Brightest Star Keeley
Human Race Aengus Devine
Dancing Mary Five Grand Stereo
Messin’ With The Kid Rory Gallagher
Hard Truth Paul J Bolger
Where The Wildbirds Sleep Vickers Vimy
Blackstairs Winter Snow Corner Boy
Go Wallis Bird
An Coisire Nell Ní Chróinín
Ar Mhuin na Muice / Cairo Barry / Garranmore / Hunter Billy’s Téada
Paddy from Aghera / Bottle of Cop On / Kitty Sean Cunningham’s Téada
