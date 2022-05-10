Ceol AnochtGlanbia Farm Show Catchup
Ceol Anocht: Show #456 – 11/5/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Old Dog Young Dog
|Dogs
|The Start Of It
|Paul J Bolger
|Future Radio
|Circuit3
|1990’s Brightest Star
|Keeley
|Human Race
|Aengus Devine
|Dancing Mary
|Five Grand Stereo
|Messin’ With The Kid
|Rory Gallagher
|Hard Truth
|Paul J Bolger
|Where The Wildbirds Sleep
|Vickers Vimy
|Blackstairs Winter Snow
|Corner Boy
|Go
|Wallis Bird
|An Coisire
|Nell Ní Chróinín
|Ar Mhuin na Muice / Cairo Barry / Garranmore / Hunter Billy’s
|Téada
|Paddy from Aghera / Bottle of Cop On / Kitty Sean Cunningham’s
|Téada