Ceol Anocht: Show #46 - 17/5/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #46 – 17/5/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 22/5/2018

…and here’s the playlist

Born In Love Track Dogs
Confessions In The Pool Ash
(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes Elvis Costello
Berlin Heroes In Hiding
Seven Falls Laura Veirs
Pool Of Love Freddie White
Joyous Tupelo
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman Aretha Franklin
Air Talking Heads
The Butterfly Graveyard The Butterfly Graveyard
Percy Faith Damien Jurado
Dancing On The Radio / Port Con Durham Eoin Dillon
Say A Little Prayer Aretha Franklin
Cormorant Bird Fionn Regan
Goodnight Saigon Freddie White
The Blower’s Daughter Damien Rice
Effra Road The Sky At Night
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
Alison Elvis Costello
Who And How And Why Conor O’Sullivan
The Cally The Rails
Salt In The Water John Blek

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close