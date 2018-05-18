Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #46 – 17/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 22/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist
|Born In Love
|Track Dogs
|Confessions In The Pool
|Ash
|(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
|Elvis Costello
|Berlin
|Heroes In Hiding
|Seven Falls
|Laura Veirs
|Pool Of Love
|Freddie White
|Joyous
|Tupelo
|(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
|Aretha Franklin
|Air
|Talking Heads
|The Butterfly Graveyard
|The Butterfly Graveyard
|Percy Faith
|Damien Jurado
|Dancing On The Radio / Port Con Durham
|Eoin Dillon
|Say A Little Prayer
|Aretha Franklin
|Cormorant Bird
|Fionn Regan
|Goodnight Saigon
|Freddie White
|The Blower’s Daughter
|Damien Rice
|Effra Road
|The Sky At Night
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|Alison
|Elvis Costello
|Who And How And Why
|Conor O’Sullivan
|The Cally
|The Rails
|Salt In The Water
|John Blek