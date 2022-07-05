Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #473 – 5/7/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman05/07/2022

 

Semi Delinquent David Keenan
The Face of The Day Myles O’Reilly
My Roots Go Deep Marketa Irglova
I Got Your Back Man Jack Keeshan
Moving Target Adrian and Ropes of Sand
Fall 4 Me Vernon Jane
Alive A Band Called Paul
Early Morning Sun Myles O’Reilly
Cold Bones Hutch
Lonesome Dove Niall Cuddy
Bethesda Row The Butterfly Graveyard
Cúmha i Ndiaidh Aisling Shéanta Laura Mulcahy
Night Vision Carole Nelson Trio

 

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman05/07/2022