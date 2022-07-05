Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #473 – 5/7/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Semi Delinquent
|David Keenan
|The Face of The Day
|Myles O’Reilly
|My Roots Go Deep
|Marketa Irglova
|I Got Your Back Man
|Jack Keeshan
|Moving Target
|Adrian and Ropes of Sand
|Fall 4 Me
|Vernon Jane
|Alive
|A Band Called Paul
|Early Morning Sun
|Myles O’Reilly
|Cold Bones
|Hutch
|Lonesome Dove
|Niall Cuddy
|Bethesda Row
|The Butterfly Graveyard
|Cúmha i Ndiaidh Aisling Shéanta
|Laura Mulcahy
|Night Vision
|Carole Nelson Trio