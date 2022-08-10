Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #482 – 11/8/2022

Fall Asleep Hutch
Life In The Lens The Carmillas
Bad Intentions The Gold Tips
Crazy Stupid Love Local Boy
Now That You Got Me Thinking Gammy Origami
Simple Things Dont Tell Mum
Sugar High 1000 Beasts X Toucan
Recreate The Carmillas
Hideaway Brídín
Wheels (Happy Cycling) Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
How About That Coffee Niamh Regan
On A City Night Brigid Mae Power
Sappho’s Daughter Colm Mac An Iomaire

 

