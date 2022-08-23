Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #485 – 23/8/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman23/08/2022

What A Way To Live (Birds Of Olympus Rerub) Sack
Get It Right One Morning In August
Momentum Columbia Mills
Look What She Threw Away Dr. Millar (feat. Donal Lunny)
Dog Daze Skinner
Love of Angels Pierce Turner
Her Song Molly O’Mahony
Neon Hip First Class & Coach
The Raven Niamh Dunne
Our Jack Seán Mathews
This Is My Body Junior Brother
Béal Átha Ragad Tomás Mac Aodhbhuí
Carolan’s Draught Arty McGlynn
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman23/08/2022