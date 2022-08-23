Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #486 – 25/8/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman23/08/2022

 

What A Way To Live (Birds Of Olympus Rerub) Sack
Animals Cat Dowling
Fevered Chxmist
Escape JaYne
Be Free Barefoot Gypsies
Love Of Your Life Kynsy
Believe In Love (Chris Ward Edit) Karl Mark feat. Natalia Nekare
Come On In Out Of That Night August Wells
Spill SELK
Livelong Day Pete And Tom On Song
Forgotten Things SOLA
Máire Breathnach Tomás Mac Aodhbhuí
Jenny’s Welcome to Charlie / The Connaught Heifers Arty McGlynn
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman23/08/2022