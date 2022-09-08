Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #490 – 8/9/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Call The Coroner
|Seánie Bermingham
|Dublin Girl
|Doctor Millar
|To Be Loved By A Fool
|Thom Southern
|Midnight Run
|Last Survivor
|I Hate My Ghost
|Thanks Mom
|Breathe (Arvo Party Remix)
|Gráinne Hunt
|Get to You
|Mick D
|You’re Ruining Everything
|Doctor Millar
|In the Fold
|The Wicc
|Everything I Loved I Lost (That Day)
|Paul Quin
|Opera On The Top Floor
|Jack O’Rourke
|Caoineadh Liam Ó Raghallaigh
|Ceara Conway
|Coda
|Úna Keane