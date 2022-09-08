Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #490 – 8/9/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman08/09/2022

Call The Coroner Seánie Bermingham
Dublin Girl Doctor Millar
To Be Loved By A Fool Thom Southern
Midnight Run Last Survivor
I Hate My Ghost Thanks Mom
Breathe (Arvo Party Remix) Gráinne Hunt
Get to You Mick D
You’re Ruining Everything Doctor Millar
In the Fold The Wicc
Everything I Loved I Lost (That Day) Paul Quin
Opera On The Top Floor Jack O’Rourke
Caoineadh Liam Ó Raghallaigh Ceara Conway
Coda Úna Keane
