Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #492 – 15/9/2022

Music Room Sessions

15/09/2022

Keep The Flame Burning Clare Sands
When I Was A Boy Ben Reel
National Gallery Pop David Keenan
Rainbow Language Is For Losers Meljoann
Neon Skyline The Art Crimes Band
Slumber Bróna Keogh
You Never Know What Tomorrow Holds Michael Andrews
Old & Wise Ben Reel
Lyric & Air John Blek
Pretend Ruby Moss
Singing In The Choir Vickie Keating / Declan Sinnott
It’s Alright Now (Black Drapes) Pádraig Jack
Behind The Shadows Bill Shanley
Playing For Time Bill Shanley
