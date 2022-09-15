Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #492 – 15/9/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Keep The Flame Burning
|Clare Sands
|When I Was A Boy
|Ben Reel
|National Gallery Pop
|David Keenan
|Rainbow Language Is For Losers
|Meljoann
|Neon Skyline
|The Art Crimes Band
|Slumber
|Bróna Keogh
|You Never Know What Tomorrow Holds
|Michael Andrews
|Old & Wise
|Ben Reel
|Lyric & Air
|John Blek
|Pretend
|Ruby Moss
|Singing In The Choir
|Vickie Keating / Declan Sinnott
|It’s Alright Now (Black Drapes)
|Pádraig Jack
|Behind The Shadows
|Bill Shanley
|Playing For Time
|Bill Shanley