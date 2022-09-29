Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #496 – 29/9/2022

Music Room Session

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman29/09/2022

The Carthaginians Telefís
Good Intentions Sorcha Richardson
I See You Everywhere Emperor of Ice Cream
Éad (Remix) IMLÉ
Close Your Eyes (and Try Again) Electric Penguins
Willingdon Island Trick Mist
Golden Alice Kiernan
Smiling Like an Idiot Sorcha Richardson
The Sea Corner Boy
There Aint No Easy Way Out Aonair
I Won’t Turn My Back on You Ardú
The Cunard Line Adrian Crowley
Tranquillity Feat. Brian Finnegan Wornoc
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman29/09/2022