Ceol Anocht: Show #498 – 6/10/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman04/10/2022

Cool Girl Ali Comerford
Lasair Lasta Fós Clare Sands Ft. Manchan Magan
Suicidal Signs PULZE
Pick Yourself Up Left On Read
Up De Flats Gemma Dunleavy
Never Mind Malaki
Magic Powers Sarah Buckley
Salthill Prom Clare Sands Feat. Fiachna O’Braonáin
Love Is A Real Place (Daithi Mix) The Crayon Set
Jane Birkin Clara Tracey
Caisleán Óir / The Reason Young People Use Drugs Blind Stitch
Epic Read by Jessie Buckley
The Hospital Read by Patrick Kavanagh
Irlandalucía (Zapateado) John Walsh
