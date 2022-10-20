Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #502 – 20/10/2022

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman20/10/2022

Ears are Prick’d David Keenan
The Age of Cling (with Will Sergeant) Telefís
Far Away Tom O’Donovan
Backwash Gilla Band
Crest Of A Wave Rory Gallagher
Lost In This Moment Paul McCann
Forever’s Where You Are Keeley
Circling over Shannon (with Jah Wobble) Telefís
Half Moon Swimming Club Patrick Stefan
Smoke Rising Scullion
The Brig Manley SJ McArdle
Anáil na hOíche Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin
The Dead of Night Gerry Horan
