Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #502 – 20/10/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Ears are Prick’d
|David Keenan
|The Age of Cling (with Will Sergeant)
|Telefís
|Far Away
|Tom O’Donovan
|Backwash
|Gilla Band
|Crest Of A Wave
|Rory Gallagher
|Lost In This Moment
|Paul McCann
|Forever’s Where You Are
|Keeley
|Circling over Shannon (with Jah Wobble)
|Telefís
|Half Moon Swimming Club
|Patrick Stefan
|Smoke Rising
|Scullion
|The Brig Manley
|SJ McArdle
|Anáil na hOíche
|Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin
|The Dead of Night
|Gerry Horan