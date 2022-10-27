Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #504 – 27/10/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Republic Of The Weird
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|My Johnny Was A Shoemaker
|Mick Hanly and Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
|Yup Yup Yup
|JYellowL
|Junkie Sunset
|Craig Walker and Erik Alcock
|Rough Edges
|Joshua Burnside
|Battle Of The Hawthorn Trees
|Jack L
|Big Bad
|The Wicc
|The Banks Of Claudy
|Mick Hanly and Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
|Take Heart
|Glen Hansard
|Hallowed Ground
|Niamh Dunne
|I Take You With Me
|Dan Elliott
|Our Time is Over
|The Butterfly Graveyard
|Lon Dubh Set
|Shane Hennessy