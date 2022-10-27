Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #504 – 27/10/2022

Martin Bridgeman27/10/2022

Republic Of The Weird Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
My Johnny Was A Shoemaker Mick Hanly and Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
Yup Yup Yup JYellowL
Junkie Sunset Craig Walker and Erik Alcock
Rough Edges Joshua Burnside
Battle Of The Hawthorn Trees Jack L
Big Bad The Wicc
The Banks Of Claudy Mick Hanly and Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
Take Heart Glen Hansard
Hallowed Ground Niamh Dunne
I Take You With Me Dan Elliott
Our Time is Over The Butterfly Graveyard
Lon Dubh Set Shane Hennessy

 

