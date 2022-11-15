Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #509 – 15/11/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman15/11/2022

Cross To Bear Drop The Shadow
Wifey Vernon Jane
Try (Radio Edit) Soda Blonde
Sadder Than Sad Tom O’Driscoll
You Know Yourself Jinx Lennon
Strong Zoid Feat. Inni-K
La Vie Est L’amour Paul Quin
Origami Vernon Jane
Not My Way Ali Comerford
Mother Brid Lyons
Ringing That Bell Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin
Slán Le Maigh Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Irish Chamber Orchestra
The Sun Always Shines On Arbutus Place. Myles O’Reilly [Indistinct Chatter]

 

