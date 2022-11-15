Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #509 – 15/11/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Cross To Bear
|Drop The Shadow
|Wifey
|Vernon Jane
|Try (Radio Edit)
|Soda Blonde
|Sadder Than Sad
|Tom O’Driscoll
|You Know Yourself
|Jinx Lennon
|Strong
|Zoid Feat. Inni-K
|La Vie Est L’amour
|Paul Quin
|Origami
|Vernon Jane
|Not My Way
|Ali Comerford
|Mother
|Brid Lyons
|Ringing That Bell
|Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin
|Slán Le Maigh
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Irish Chamber Orchestra
|The Sun Always Shines On Arbutus Place.
|Myles O’Reilly [Indistinct Chatter]