Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #52 – 26/6/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 28/6/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|New Fish Tank
|O Emperor
|Abiquiu
|Jeremy Nail
|Tell Me Why
|The Beatles
|Any Place
|Aleigh
|Blinded By the Sun
|Giulia Millanta
|Mercy
|Lonesome George
|Hey Thomas
|ROE
|Rachel
|Swim
|Summertime Blues
|The Who
|If I Fell
|The Beatles
|Mermaid Of Luna Park
|Vickers Vimy
|Short Court Style
|Natalie Prass
|The View Across The Valley / Father Newman’s
|Tommy Guihen
|A Trick Of The Light
|Villagers
|Heartstrings
|Lonesome George
|Slow Train
|Gerard Hough / Muireann Ryan
|Quiet Place
|Marc O’Reilly
|Frederick
|Patti Smith
|Love Is In Him
|Ann Scott
|All
|Anna Mitchell
|Harry’s House / Centerpiece
|Joni Mitchell
|4 & 4 Still Makes 8
|Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
|The Shining
|Badly Drawn Boy
|Lament for Jim Flynn
|Tommy Guihen