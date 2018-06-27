Ceol Anocht: Show #52 – 26/6/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 28/6/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

New Fish Tank O Emperor
Abiquiu Jeremy Nail
Tell Me Why The Beatles
Any Place Aleigh
Blinded By the Sun Giulia Millanta
Mercy Lonesome George
Hey Thomas ROE
Rachel Swim
Summertime Blues The Who
If I Fell The Beatles
Mermaid Of Luna Park Vickers Vimy
Short Court Style Natalie Prass
The View Across The Valley / Father Newman’s Tommy Guihen
A Trick Of The Light Villagers
Heartstrings Lonesome George
Slow Train Gerard Hough / Muireann Ryan
Quiet Place Marc O’Reilly
Frederick Patti Smith
Love Is In Him Ann Scott
All Anna Mitchell
Harry’s House / Centerpiece Joni Mitchell
4 & 4 Still Makes 8 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
The Shining Badly Drawn Boy
Lament for Jim Flynn Tommy Guihen

