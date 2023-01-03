Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #525 – 5/1/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman03/01/2023

My Sunshine Arrow In The Sky
Spoon Doctor Bua
Republic Of The Weird Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Try Try Try Pillow Queens
Gift From A Ghost Keeley
Three Wise Women Dani Larkin
What’s Wrong With Changing Wallis Bird
Beautiful You Doctor Bua
The Galway Shawl Robin James Hurt
Through To You Peter Baxter
Damhsa Mall Anna Mullarkey
The Pride of Petravore LANKUM
Meditation The Carole Nelson Trio
