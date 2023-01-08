Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #526 – 10/1/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman08/01/2023

I’m Not Really Here Victoria Keating
As And When The Carmillas
Downtime Frankenstein Bolts
The Ritual Niall McCabe
There’s A Place Adrian Bradley
The Sun Shines Down On Me Jerry Fish
Mexican Home Illegal Smile
I Felt A Funeral In My Brain The Carmillas
For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler
On Michael Street David Keenan
The Last Of The Written Pages Arrivalists
Halfpast Mancini
Sí Bheag, Sí Mhór Joe Chester
