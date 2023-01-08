Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #526 – 10/1/2023
Music Room Sessions
|I’m Not Really Here
|Victoria Keating
|As And When
|The Carmillas
|Downtime
|Frankenstein Bolts
|The Ritual
|Niall McCabe
|There’s A Place
|Adrian Bradley
|The Sun Shines Down On Me
|Jerry Fish
|Mexican Home
|Illegal Smile
|I Felt A Funeral In My Brain
|The Carmillas
|For All Our Days That Tear The Heart
|Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler
|On Michael Street
|David Keenan
|The Last Of The Written Pages
|Arrivalists
|Halfpast
|Mancini
|Sí Bheag, Sí Mhór
|Joe Chester