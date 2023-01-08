Ceol Anocht: Show #526 – 10/1/2023

I’m Not Really Here Victoria Keating

As And When The Carmillas

Downtime Frankenstein Bolts

The Ritual Niall McCabe

There’s A Place Adrian Bradley

The Sun Shines Down On Me Jerry Fish

Mexican Home Illegal Smile

I Felt A Funeral In My Brain The Carmillas

For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler

On Michael Street David Keenan

The Last Of The Written Pages Arrivalists

Halfpast Mancini