Ceol Anocht: Show #538 – 21/2/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman21/02/2023

Aldente Pasta David Keenan
Lovelorn John Blek
Trick Of The Light Under Starling
Waiting for the Sun Goldie Bron$on
Back To What Neosupervital
Asking For It M(h)aol
Lucky Charm The Walls
Half-Life John Blek
Imprints Niamh Keane
Cold Old River Mick Lynch Ft. Mary Stuart Masterson
Hard To Know Boa Morte
Something Has Changed Paul McCann
By Request Elaine Nolan
Eleanor Plunkett Steve Cooney
