Ceol Anocht: Show #539 – 23/2/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman23/02/2023

Aldente Pasta David Keenan
Floating Aimlessly John Blek
Who Are You Box Clone
Lucky Charm The Walls
Rib Cage Tung in Cheek
Therapy M(h)aol
Something Has Changed Paul McCann
Til The Rivers Run Dry John Blek
I’ll Go Lorraine Nash
Cold Old River Mick Lynch Ft. Mary Stuart Masterson
Dark Is Boa Morte
I’m Lost When I Can’t See The Stars In The City The Butterfly Graveyard
Motions Elaine Nolan
