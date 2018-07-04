Ceol Anocht: Show #54 – 3/7/2018
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 3/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Tricky Karrie
Born In Love Track Dogs
Turn! Turn! Turn! The Byrds
Me And My Friends James Vincent McMorrow
The Ghosts Of Emmet Till Thea Hopkins
Come Up To The Room I Want Ye / Ebb Tide / Benbulben’s Shadow Steph Geremia
The Strangler The Elusives
My Before And After Cotton Mather
The Changeling The Doors
Only You Lowlight Gathering
Long Black Veil The Band
Traditional French Tune Kalissa Hernandez
Cluiche Gránna CVGES
Rossriver Walta / Vals E Anon Egeland Steph Geremia
Wonderful Thunder Swim
Blackwaterside The Small Glories
I Don’t Know Paul McCartney
Nighttown Boy Horslips
Both Sides, Now Joni Mitchell
Freedom Highway Rhiannon Giddens
Casadh An tSugain The Bothy Band
Can You Hear Me David Bowie
Cwm Elan Jim Ghedi

Martin Bridgeman

