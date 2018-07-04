Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #54 – 3/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 3/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Tricky
|Karrie
|Born In Love
|Track Dogs
|Turn! Turn! Turn!
|The Byrds
|Me And My Friends
|James Vincent McMorrow
|The Ghosts Of Emmet Till
|Thea Hopkins
|Come Up To The Room I Want Ye / Ebb Tide / Benbulben’s Shadow
|Steph Geremia
|The Strangler
|The Elusives
|My Before And After
|Cotton Mather
|The Changeling
|The Doors
|Only You
|Lowlight Gathering
|Long Black Veil
|The Band
|Traditional French Tune
|Kalissa Hernandez
|Cluiche Gránna
|CVGES
|Rossriver Walta / Vals E Anon Egeland
|Steph Geremia
|Wonderful Thunder
|Swim
|Blackwaterside
|The Small Glories
|I Don’t Know
|Paul McCartney
|Nighttown Boy
|Horslips
|Both Sides, Now
|Joni Mitchell
|Freedom Highway
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Casadh An tSugain
|The Bothy Band
|Can You Hear Me
|David Bowie
|Cwm Elan
|Jim Ghedi