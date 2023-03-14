Ceol Anocht: Show #544 – 14/3/2023

El Paso David Keenan

Lost In This Moment Paul McCann

Skidoo Stockton’s Wing

MiddleMarch17 The Prongs

Reckoning Perlee

Low Again Dubh Lee

You Never Know What Tomorrow Holds Michael Andrews

Where Has the Music Gone Paul McCann

Matisse Arborist

Home Again Ger Eaton

All The Bells In Spain Scullion

First To See The Sun Lisa Lambe