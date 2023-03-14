Ceol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #544 – 14/3/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman14/03/2023

El Paso David Keenan
Lost In This Moment Paul McCann
Skidoo Stockton’s Wing
MiddleMarch17 The Prongs
Reckoning Perlee
Low Again Dubh Lee
You Never Know What Tomorrow Holds Michael Andrews
Where Has the Music Gone Paul McCann
Matisse Arborist
Home Again Ger Eaton
All The Bells In Spain Scullion
First To See The Sun Lisa Lambe
The Roustabout / The Murmuration / Sharpen the Scythe John Doyle & Mick McAuley
