Ceol Anocht: Show #552 – 11/4/2023

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman11/04/2023

I Must Go Bríd Lyons
Back / Modern European Holy Roman Army
Winning Frankenstein Bolts
It Could Be Home Pádraig Jack
The Crimson Warrior Mike Hanrahan / Sive
Young Elephant
Slow Set Revival Tim V. Smyth
Die Stille Holy Roman Army
Sweet Bird Vickie Keating & Áine O’Gorman
I’m Lost When I Can’t See The Stars In The City The Butterfly Graveyard
Love Is Just A Muse Lucy Bróna Keogh
Tuar na hAimsire We Are Aerials
Más o Menos (Kevin Sharkey remix) Damian O’Neill
