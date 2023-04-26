Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #556 – 25/4/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Local Minor Superstar
|One Morning In August
|Own Good Time
|Greenshine
|Fairy
|Banba
|Too Easy
|Banyah
|The Steepest Hill
|The Minnows
|In Your Company
|Cara Doc
|My Little Buddha
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Mansion On the Hill
|Greenshine
|Then I’ll Be Over You
|Audrey Bridgeman
|Ode To Rest
|Spacing
|Slow Set Revival
|Tim V. Smyth
|The Legend of Lily Pond Lake
|Laura Mucahy
|Más o Menos (The Limiñanas Remix)
|Damian O’Neill