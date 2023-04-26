Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #556 – 25/4/2023

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman26/04/2023

Local Minor Superstar One Morning In August
Own Good Time Greenshine
Fairy Banba
Too Easy Banyah
The Steepest Hill The Minnows
In Your Company Cara Doc
My Little Buddha Cormac O’Caoimh
Mansion On the Hill Greenshine
Then I’ll Be Over You Audrey Bridgeman
Ode To Rest Spacing
Slow Set Revival Tim V. Smyth
The Legend of Lily Pond Lake Laura Mucahy
Más o Menos (The Limiñanas Remix) Damian O’Neill
