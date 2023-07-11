Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #577 – 11/7/2023 (3 Hour Show)
Music Room Sessions
Hour 01:
|Treehouse
|Caoi De Barra
|I’m A Stranger Here
|Mary Stokes Band Ft. Bree Harris
|Up De Flats (Sharda Remix)
|Gemma Dunleavy
|Wide World Of Joy
|Dogs
|All Works Out
|The Riptide Movement
|Sly
|Saibh Skelly
|Tru Luv
|Melina Malone
|Because Of You
|Weedway
|Rock Musician
|First Class & Coach
|Hope Calling
|Damien Dempsey
|I Am Woman
|Eimear Crehan
|Forgotten Things
|SOLA
|Carolan’s Draught
|Arty McGlynn
Hour 02:
|Mugle
|Aldoc
|The Copper Beech
|Cathal Coughlan
|Apples
|Pugwash
|Most Of The Time
|Malachy Tuohy
|Jarlath
|Malachy Tuohy
|Broadway
|David Long & Shane O’Neill
|Selkie Song (Young O’Kane)
|Trú
|Sittin’ On A Wall
|Martin Leahy
|Sweetbird
|Victoria Keating + Aine O’ Gorman
|Seraphim
|Anna Mieke
|Sunlounger
|The Crayon Set
|Níl Aon Easpa Orm
|Rónán Ó Snodaigh + Myles O’Reilly
|Miss Monaghan / The Flags of Dublin / Hand Me Down the Tackle
|Arty McGlynn
Hour 03:
|Heart Breaks Down
|Jack O’Flaherty
|Arrive Alive
|Keeley
|Hardwired Blues
|Ben Reel
|Can I Make You Realise
|Conor Furlong
|Chapter 1
|Jukebox059
|The Love You Left Behind
|Róisín
|Would You Be Happier
|Rachel Walsh
|Forever’s Where You Are
|Keeley
|Huge Mistake
|Polly Barrett
|Broken Future
|Christian Cohle
|There’s A Sea Between Us
|Les SalAmandas
|Ghostlight
|We Are Aerials
|Sonny Brogan’s Fancy / Brian O’Lynn / Ben Kiely’s Delight
|Arty McGlynn
|Ar Scáth A Chéile
|Carole Nelson Trio