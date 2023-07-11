Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #577 – 11/7/2023 (3 Hour Show)

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman11/07/2023

Hour 01:

Treehouse Caoi De Barra
I’m A Stranger Here Mary Stokes Band Ft. Bree Harris
Up De Flats (Sharda Remix) Gemma Dunleavy
Wide World Of Joy Dogs
All Works Out The Riptide Movement
Sly Saibh Skelly
Tru Luv Melina Malone
Because Of You Weedway
Rock Musician First Class & Coach
Hope Calling Damien Dempsey
I Am Woman Eimear Crehan
Forgotten Things SOLA
Carolan’s Draught Arty McGlynn

 

Hour 02:

Mugle Aldoc
The Copper Beech Cathal Coughlan
Apples Pugwash
Most Of The Time Malachy Tuohy
Jarlath Malachy Tuohy
Broadway David Long & Shane O’Neill
Selkie Song (Young O’Kane) Trú
Sittin’ On A Wall Martin Leahy
Sweetbird Victoria Keating + Aine O’ Gorman
Seraphim Anna Mieke
Sunlounger The Crayon Set
Níl Aon Easpa Orm Rónán Ó Snodaigh + Myles O’Reilly
Miss Monaghan / The Flags of Dublin / Hand Me Down the Tackle Arty McGlynn


Hour 03:

Heart Breaks Down Jack O’Flaherty
Arrive Alive Keeley
Hardwired Blues Ben Reel
Can I Make You Realise Conor Furlong
Chapter 1 Jukebox059
The Love You Left Behind Róisín
Would You Be Happier Rachel Walsh
Forever’s Where You Are Keeley
Huge Mistake Polly Barrett
Broken Future Christian Cohle
There’s A Sea Between Us Les SalAmandas
Ghostlight We Are Aerials
Sonny Brogan’s Fancy / Brian O’Lynn / Ben Kiely’s Delight Arty McGlynn
Ar Scáth A Chéile Carole Nelson Trio

 

 

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman11/07/2023