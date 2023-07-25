Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #581 – 25/7/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman25/07/2023

Dance To Where You Stand Paul J Bolger
King of The Kingdom Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
Dying Halo Frankenstein Bolts
Her Song Molly O’Mahony
Bad Machine Soda Blonde
The Changes Myles McCormack
Shine Mike Hanrahan
Sí Liom (Uaireanta) Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
Beehive Niamh Bury
A Time to Grow The Henry Girls
When It Rains Molly O’Mahony
Lissadell Plúirín na mBan
Amber Amber & The Bear
The Bear Amber & The Bear
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman25/07/2023