Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #582 – 27/7/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Dance To Where You Stand
|Paul J Bolger
|Sin Sin
|Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
|Daylight
|Roisin El Cherif
|Wojtek
|Under Starling
|Hope Calling
|Damien Dempsey
|What Is Love
|Pádraig Jack
|Rainy
|Seba Safe
|The Beautiful Road
|Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
|Love Henry
|OXN
|You Fall Like Snow
|Laoise FitzGerald
|Christopher
|We Are Aerials
|Curragh Wrens
|Plúirín na mBan
|Epilogue One
|Amber & The Bear
|Epilogue Two
|Amber & The Bear