Ceol Anocht: Show #582 – 27/7/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman25/07/2023

Dance To Where You Stand Paul J Bolger
Sin Sin Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
Daylight Roisin El Cherif
Wojtek Under Starling
Hope Calling Damien Dempsey
What Is Love Pádraig Jack
Rainy Seba Safe
The Beautiful Road Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly
Love Henry OXN
You Fall Like Snow Laoise FitzGerald
Christopher We Are Aerials
Curragh Wrens Plúirín na mBan
Epilogue One Amber & The Bear
Epilogue Two Amber & The Bear
