Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #59 – 24/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 26/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|She Saves
|Cronin
|Snake Oil Carnival
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Dear Mr. Fantasy
|Traffic
|Pushin’ And Shovin’
|Billow Wood
|Lodestar
|Birds Of Chicago
|Constitution
|Amy Montgomery
|You Never Call
|Saint Sister
|Chromakey Dreamcoat
|Boards Of Canada
|Garden Of Time
|Syd Arthur
|Best Intentions
|Eve Belle
|Spring
|Luluc
|Cavers Of Kirkcudbrigh / Jellyfish Of Rossnowlagh / Gan Ainm
|Susan Grace Bates
|Mantlepiece
|LemonCello
|When You’re Dreaming
|Amy Montgomery
|One Big Star
|Roy Thompson
|Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home
|Malojian
|Don’t Want To Know
|John Martyn
|Monday’s Rain
|Pierce Turner
|Idumea
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Taking Off (Porcupine)
|Transmission Club
|Samant Sarang / Just A Bloke
|Yorkston-Thorne-Khan
|Her Mercy
|Glen Hansard
|Records From Your Room
|The Innocence Mission
|agus a haon : : mumpsimus :: counterline
|This Is How We Fly