Ceol Anocht: Show #59 – 24/7/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 26/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

She Saves Cronin
Snake Oil Carnival Trouble Pilgrims
Dear Mr. Fantasy Traffic
Pushin’ And Shovin’ Billow Wood
Lodestar Birds Of Chicago
Constitution Amy Montgomery
You Never Call Saint Sister
Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards Of Canada
Garden Of Time Syd Arthur
Best Intentions Eve Belle
Spring Luluc
Cavers Of Kirkcudbrigh / Jellyfish Of Rossnowlagh / Gan Ainm Susan Grace Bates
Mantlepiece LemonCello
When You’re Dreaming Amy Montgomery
One Big Star Roy Thompson
Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home Malojian
Don’t Want To Know John Martyn
Monday’s Rain Pierce Turner
Idumea Gwenifer Raymond
Taking Off (Porcupine) Transmission Club
Samant Sarang / Just A Bloke Yorkston-Thorne-Khan
Her Mercy Glen Hansard
Records From Your Room The Innocence Mission
agus a haon : : mumpsimus :: counterline This Is How We Fly

