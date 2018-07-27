Ceol Anocht: Show #60 – 26/7/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 31/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Ruins Of A Gypsy Priorland
Hymnostic Big Red Machine
Sylvia Focus
Maybe It’s My Nature Wyvern Lingo
Fallen Leaves The Deep Dark Woods
Unkown Skeptical Illusions Amy Montgomery
Wash Your Bones Kairen Caine
Au Fond du Temple Saint David Byrne/Rufus Wainwright
Melancholy Man The Moody Blues
Time Is On The Wall An Emotional Fish
Long Way To The Sun Trouble Pilgrims
Gan Ainm / The Trout In The Tub Susan Grace Bates
Icefield Pale Rivers
Dangerous Amy Montgomery
Mynagh Bird Stephen Stanley
Never Before Cathy Davey
I Never Talk To Strangers Tom Waits
They’re Not Waving Vyvienne Long
Fire Marc O’Reilly
Bandits Midlake
Smoke Ben Folds
Short Song The Hard Ground
Laika’s Song Gwenifer Raymond
Rí Rua This Is How We Fly

 

