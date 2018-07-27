Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #60 – 26/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 31/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Ruins Of A Gypsy
|Priorland
|Hymnostic
|Big Red Machine
|Sylvia
|Focus
|Maybe It’s My Nature
|Wyvern Lingo
|Fallen Leaves
|The Deep Dark Woods
|Unkown Skeptical Illusions
|Amy Montgomery
|Wash Your Bones
|Kairen Caine
|Au Fond du Temple Saint
|David Byrne/Rufus Wainwright
|Melancholy Man
|The Moody Blues
|Time Is On The Wall
|An Emotional Fish
|Long Way To The Sun
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Gan Ainm / The Trout In The Tub
|Susan Grace Bates
|Icefield
|Pale Rivers
|Dangerous
|Amy Montgomery
|Mynagh Bird
|Stephen Stanley
|Never Before
|Cathy Davey
|I Never Talk To Strangers
|Tom Waits
|They’re Not Waving
|Vyvienne Long
|Fire
|Marc O’Reilly
|Bandits
|Midlake
|Smoke
|Ben Folds
|Short Song
|The Hard Ground
|Laika’s Song
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Rí Rua
|This Is How We Fly