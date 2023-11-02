Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #610 – 2/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman02/11/2023

Electric Chair Maurice Whitmore
Everyone Back In The Water Thomas Walsh
The Curlew Caoivín
disregard Fulvetta
Taken Out By The Wind Annika Kilkenny
Lonely Island Amble
Makin Music Freakles
Born Of Kamchatka Thomas Walsh
Undear Sphere Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley
Ghost on the Waves Clare Sands & Aisling Urwin
Big Dreams Rachael Lavelle
Oranges & Apples John Douglas
Three Arches Oisín Mac Cinnéide
It Grows from the Heart Elaine Nolan
