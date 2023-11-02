Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #610 – 2/11/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Electric Chair
|Maurice Whitmore
|Everyone Back In The Water
|Thomas Walsh
|The Curlew
|Caoivín
|disregard
|Fulvetta
|Taken Out By The Wind
|Annika Kilkenny
|Lonely Island
|Amble
|Makin Music
|Freakles
|Born Of Kamchatka
|Thomas Walsh
|Undear Sphere
|Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley
|Ghost on the Waves
|Clare Sands & Aisling Urwin
|Big Dreams
|Rachael Lavelle
|Oranges & Apples
|John Douglas
|Three Arches
|Oisín Mac Cinnéide
|It Grows from the Heart
|Elaine Nolan