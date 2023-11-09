Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #612 – 9/11/2023

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman09/11/2023

Oxygen Electric Penguins
HIding in the Shadows of Love Les Keye
Taken Out By The Wind Annika Kilkenny
These Waves GALVO
Houndstooth My Sweet Beloved
Wish It All Away TeleZura
Songs I’ll Never Sing Paula O’Reilly
They Do Not Like Our Name Les Keye
Outsider Summer Frankenstein Bolts
Lonely Island Amble
Whitethorn Tree Fiona Kennedy
Between Us There is Music Glen Hansard
Falun Gong Dancer featuring Jah Wobble (Dub) Telefís Ft. Jah Wobble
