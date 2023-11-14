Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #613 – 14/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman14/11/2023

Die a Little Paul Quin
Over The Sea One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole
Suffer Pillow Queens
Junk Funk Garbage Thee UFO
Baiser 1000 Beasts Feat. Toucan & Joe Fellaga
Who Has Coloured You Blue Evelyn Kallansee & Declan Sinnott
All Those Yesterdays Megan O’Neill
A Wasted Love One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole
Loves Not Through With You Yet Tim V. Smyth
Suffer Soda Blonde
Why Did We Fall In Love Síomha With The RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Forever In My Mind Luan Parle
Hermitage / The Orchard Oisín Mac Cinnéide
