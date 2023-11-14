Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #613 – 14/11/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Die a Little
|Paul Quin
|Over The Sea
|One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole
|Suffer
|Pillow Queens
|Junk Funk Garbage
|Thee UFO
|Baiser
|1000 Beasts Feat. Toucan & Joe Fellaga
|Who Has Coloured You Blue
|Evelyn Kallansee & Declan Sinnott
|All Those Yesterdays
|Megan O’Neill
|A Wasted Love
|One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole
|Loves Not Through With You Yet
|Tim V. Smyth
|Suffer
|Soda Blonde
|Why Did We Fall In Love
|Síomha With The RTÉ Concert Orchestra
|Forever In My Mind
|Luan Parle
|Hermitage / The Orchard
|Oisín Mac Cinnéide