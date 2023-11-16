Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #614 – 16/11/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Die a Little
|Paul Quin
|Backwards and Cruel
|One Morning In August
|Suffer
|Pillow Queens
|In The Long Run They Queered
|Thee UFO
|Circles
|Another White Lie
|Today
|Silver Branch
|Verlaine
|Akrobat
|Something Beautiful
|One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole
|Ornament
|Anna Mieke
|Boys
|Soda Blonde
|Why Did We Fall In Love
|Síomha With The RTÉ Concert Orchestra
|Forever In My Mind
|Luan Parle
|Meadowmount
|Oisín Mac Cinnéide
|Three Arches
|Oisín Mac Cinnéide