Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #614 – 16/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman16/11/2023

Die a Little Paul Quin
Backwards and Cruel One Morning In August
Suffer Pillow Queens
In The Long Run They Queered Thee UFO
Circles Another White Lie
Today Silver Branch
Verlaine Akrobat
Something Beautiful One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole
Ornament Anna Mieke
Boys Soda Blonde
Why Did We Fall In Love Síomha With The RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Forever In My Mind Luan Parle
Meadowmount Oisín Mac Cinnéide
Three Arches Oisín Mac Cinnéide

 

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman16/11/2023