Ceol Anocht: Show #617 – 28/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman28/11/2023

Red Lights Fenix
33s Uly
Echo Everywhere (Tim Brown Remix) Keeley
Better Way To Live KNEECAP (feat. Grian Chatten)
Everyday Life Honas
O Wa Ma 20_7 Overami
Hollow Mark Geary
Two Body Problem Uly Feat. Hemai
Forever In My Mind Luan Parle
Not Your Fight The Henry Girls Feat. Rioghnach Connolly
The Female Cabin Boy Bring Your Own Hammer With Eileen Gogan
Bríd Óg Ní Mháille An Chéad Ghlúin Eile
Uncompleted Voids
