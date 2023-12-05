Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #619 – 5/12/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Hey Panda
|High Llamas
|Quietly
|Molly O’Mahony
|Totally Entranced
|Keeley
|Main Road Woes
|Fynch
|Melting
|Arctic Lights
|O Wa Ma 20_7
|Overami
|This Is The Sea (Fast)
|The Waterboys
|Tomorrow’s Lunch
|Molly O’Mahony
|Righteous (Why Did I Feel Like That)
|Conchur White
|The Zoological Gardens
|John Francis Flynn
|In the End
|Fiona O’Connell
|Winter Song
|Bren Berry
|The Mason’s Apron / Laington’s
|Kevin Burke, Sharon Shannon, & Sean Smith