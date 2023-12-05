Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #619 – 5/12/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman05/12/2023

 

Hey Panda High Llamas
Quietly Molly O’Mahony
Totally Entranced Keeley
Main Road Woes Fynch
Melting Arctic Lights
O Wa Ma 20_7 Overami
This Is The Sea (Fast) The Waterboys
Tomorrow’s Lunch Molly O’Mahony
Righteous (Why Did I Feel Like That) Conchur White
The Zoological Gardens John Francis Flynn
In the End Fiona O’Connell
Winter Song Bren Berry
The Mason’s Apron / Laington’s Kevin Burke, Sharon Shannon, & Sean Smith
