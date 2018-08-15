Ceol Anocht: Show #64 – 14/8/2018

Back To You The Wha’

Uh Huh Jade Bird

Baby Lee Teenage Fanclub

Horsehoe Tattoo Gavin Glass

Dancing Slow Starry Eyed & Laughing

Mother Says The Whileaways

Fair Game Aislinn Logan

T69 Collapse Aphex Twin

Mohammed’s Radio Warren Zevon

Get Worse Fields

What Hurts Worse Iron And Wine

Brennan’s Reel The Martin Hayes Quartet

Hey Come On Now Be Real Keith Burke

Hardworking The Whileaways

Should Not Roam Join Me In The Pines

The Well Below The Valley Landless

Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd

The Death Of Queen Jane The Bothy Band

Jet Úna Keane

This Voice Ane Brun

Drones In The City Gryff Rhys

Join Me At The Table Clare Sands