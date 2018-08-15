Ceol Anocht: Show #64 – 14/8/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #64 – 14/8/2018

Martin Bridgeman 4 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 16/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Back To You The Wha’
Uh Huh Jade Bird
Baby Lee Teenage Fanclub
Horsehoe Tattoo Gavin Glass
Dancing Slow Starry Eyed & Laughing
Mother Says The Whileaways
Fair Game Aislinn Logan
T69 Collapse Aphex Twin
Mohammed’s Radio Warren Zevon
Get Worse Fields
What Hurts Worse Iron And Wine
Brennan’s Reel The Martin Hayes Quartet
Hey Come On Now Be Real Keith Burke
Hardworking The Whileaways
Should Not Roam Join Me In The Pines
The Well Below The Valley Landless
Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd
The Death Of Queen Jane The Bothy Band
Jet Úna Keane
This Voice Ane Brun
Drones In The City Gryff Rhys
Join Me At The Table Clare Sands
The Boy In The Gap The Martin Hayes Quartet

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close