Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #64 – 14/8/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 16/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Back To You
|The Wha’
|Uh Huh
|Jade Bird
|Baby Lee
|Teenage Fanclub
|Horsehoe Tattoo
|Gavin Glass
|Dancing Slow
|Starry Eyed & Laughing
|Mother Says
|The Whileaways
|Fair Game
|Aislinn Logan
|T69 Collapse
|Aphex Twin
|Mohammed’s Radio
|Warren Zevon
|Get Worse
|Fields
|What Hurts Worse
|Iron And Wine
|Brennan’s Reel
|The Martin Hayes Quartet
|Hey Come On Now Be Real
|Keith Burke
|Hardworking
|The Whileaways
|Should Not Roam
|Join Me In The Pines
|The Well Below The Valley
|Landless
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|The Death Of Queen Jane
|The Bothy Band
|Jet
|Úna Keane
|This Voice
|Ane Brun
|Drones In The City
|Gryff Rhys
|Join Me At The Table
|Clare Sands
|The Boy In The Gap
|The Martin Hayes Quartet