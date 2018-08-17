Ceol Anocht: Show #65 – 16/8/2018
Martin Bridgeman 19 mins ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

40 Odd Years The Wha’
Day In Day Out Johnny Marr
It’s All Been Done Barenaked Ladies
Shame Ailbhe Reddy
Willy Moore John Smith
Sweetest Song The Whileaways
Moon The Valves
Feels Like A Good Reason To Get Started The Elation
I Never Loved A Man (Like I Loved You) Aretha Franklin
Chain Of Fools Aretha Franklin
My Song Aretha Franklin
84 Pontiac Dream Boards Of Canada
Rosie Finn’s Favourite / Over The Water To Charlie / The Kid On The Mountain The Bothy Band
In This House Aine Tyrrell
Something For The Heart The Whileaways
Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost Southern Fold
I Get Along Without You Very Well Carly Simon
Everyman The Guggenheim Grotto
Behold The Beauty (Of Land And Sea) Úna Keane
The Blues You Sang Yorkston-Thorne-Khan
Architecture Of Amnesia Gryff Rhys
O Sleep Lisa Hannigan
God John Lennon
Setothín Seothó Edel Fox & Neill Byrne

Martin Bridgeman

