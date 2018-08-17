Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #65 – 16/8/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 21/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|40 Odd Years
|The Wha’
|Day In Day Out
|Johnny Marr
|It’s All Been Done
|Barenaked Ladies
|Shame
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Willy Moore
|John Smith
|Sweetest Song
|The Whileaways
|Moon
|The Valves
|Feels Like A Good Reason To Get Started
|The Elation
|I Never Loved A Man (Like I Loved You)
|Aretha Franklin
|Chain Of Fools
|Aretha Franklin
|My Song
|Aretha Franklin
|84 Pontiac Dream
|Boards Of Canada
|Rosie Finn’s Favourite / Over The Water To Charlie / The Kid On The Mountain
|The Bothy Band
|In This House
|Aine Tyrrell
|Something For The Heart
|The Whileaways
|Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost
|Southern Fold
|I Get Along Without You Very Well
|Carly Simon
|Everyman
|The Guggenheim Grotto
|Behold The Beauty (Of Land And Sea)
|Úna Keane
|The Blues You Sang
|Yorkston-Thorne-Khan
|Architecture Of Amnesia
|Gryff Rhys
|O Sleep
|Lisa Hannigan
|God
|John Lennon
|Setothín Seothó
|Edel Fox & Neill Byrne