Ceol Anocht: Show #68 – 28/8/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #68 – 28/8/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 30/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Banger Chancer
5 Dollars Christine And The Queens
The Sweetest Girl Scritti Politti
High King Falls Eoin Glackin
Whenever I Sing Georgia Chris Thomas
Inside Voice Joey Dosik
Grace Paul Tully
Up All Night The Records
Strangers All Over Again Starry Eyed & Laughing
Power Down Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Song Of Attack Low Fi’s
Boy Racer & Wexford Races Eoin Dillon
Don’t Hold Your Breath Soulé
Stories Joey Dosik
Sweet Bird Of Mystery Jim White
Fall Down Pugwash
Mother’s Ruin Kirsty McColl
Easier To Run The Man Whom
Magdalen Laundry Mary Coughlan
If Wishes Were Horses Kris Drever
Golden Guilt Join Me In the Pines
Love Is In Him Ann Scott
Unfold Olafur Arnalds Ft. SOHN
Star Of The Sea Eoin Dillon

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close