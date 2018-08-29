Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #68 – 28/8/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 30/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Banger
|Chancer
|5 Dollars
|Christine And The Queens
|The Sweetest Girl
|Scritti Politti
|High King Falls
|Eoin Glackin
|Whenever I Sing Georgia
|Chris Thomas
|Inside Voice
|Joey Dosik
|Grace
|Paul Tully
|Up All Night
|The Records
|Strangers All Over Again
|Starry Eyed & Laughing
|Power Down
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich
|Song Of Attack
|Low Fi’s
|Boy Racer & Wexford Races
|Eoin Dillon
|Don’t Hold Your Breath
|Soulé
|Stories
|Joey Dosik
|Sweet Bird Of Mystery
|Jim White
|Fall Down
|Pugwash
|Mother’s Ruin
|Kirsty McColl
|Easier To Run
|The Man Whom
|Magdalen Laundry
|Mary Coughlan
|If Wishes Were Horses
|Kris Drever
|Golden Guilt
|Join Me In the Pines
|Love Is In Him
|Ann Scott
|Unfold
|Olafur Arnalds Ft. SOHN
|Star Of The Sea
|Eoin Dillon