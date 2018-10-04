Ceol Anocht: Show #75 – 4/10/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 9/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Beardness Malojian
Oh My Natalie Prass
Soul Mining The The
Drifting Maverick Sabre
If The Storms Never Came Joan Shelley
In The Gutter Karan Casey
Fire It Up The Winter Flood
Five Beams Rozi Plain
Tomorrow Never Knows The Beatles
Horseshoe Tattoo Gavin Glass
Hardly Knew Amber Arcades
The Yellow Wattle / The Maids At The Spinning Wheel / The Meelick Team Stevie Dunne
Old Fashioned Morphine Gordon Barry
Mary Karan Casey
The Sweetest Song The Whileaways
Blackbird Lisa O’Neill
A Case Of You Prince
Andancas (Home Sweet Continental Home) Gavin Mee
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
River Man Nick Drake
Dolphins Brigid Mae Power
The Man With The Child In His Eyes Kate Bush

 

Martin Bridgeman

