Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #75 – 4/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 9/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Beardness
|Malojian
|Oh My
|Natalie Prass
|Soul Mining
|The The
|Drifting
|Maverick Sabre
|If The Storms Never Came
|Joan Shelley
|In The Gutter
|Karan Casey
|Fire It Up
|The Winter Flood
|Five Beams
|Rozi Plain
|Tomorrow Never Knows
|The Beatles
|Horseshoe Tattoo
|Gavin Glass
|Hardly Knew
|Amber Arcades
|The Yellow Wattle / The Maids At The Spinning Wheel / The Meelick Team
|Stevie Dunne
|Old Fashioned Morphine
|Gordon Barry
|Mary
|Karan Casey
|The Sweetest Song
|The Whileaways
|Blackbird
|Lisa O’Neill
|A Case Of You
|Prince
|Andancas (Home Sweet Continental Home)
|Gavin Mee
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|River Man
|Nick Drake
|Dolphins
|Brigid Mae Power
|The Man With The Child In His Eyes
|Kate Bush