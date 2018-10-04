Ceol Anocht: Show #75 – 4/10/2018

Beardness Malojian

Oh My Natalie Prass

Soul Mining The The

Drifting Maverick Sabre

If The Storms Never Came Joan Shelley

In The Gutter Karan Casey

Fire It Up The Winter Flood

Five Beams Rozi Plain

Tomorrow Never Knows The Beatles

Horseshoe Tattoo Gavin Glass

Hardly Knew Amber Arcades

The Yellow Wattle / The Maids At The Spinning Wheel / The Meelick Team Stevie Dunne

Old Fashioned Morphine Gordon Barry

Mary Karan Casey

The Sweetest Song The Whileaways

Blackbird Lisa O’Neill

A Case Of You Prince

Andancas (Home Sweet Continental Home) Gavin Mee

Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools

River Man Nick Drake

Dolphins Brigid Mae Power