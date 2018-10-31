Ceol Anocht: Show #82 – 30/10/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 1/11/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Bowie On The Radio Ryan McMullan
Little Red Thread KT Tunstall
I’m The Man Joe Jackson
Fading Dreaming Of Jupiter
Dixie Crystals Ben De La Cour
I Don’t Know Paul McCartney
Finest Flower Ciara Sidine
Mirrorball Elbow
Seven Seas Of Rhye Queen
Moira (Under The Pale Moonlight) Corner Boy
Trying Richard Thompson
An Londubh / The Ballyoran Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
Don’t Wait Up Cormac Neeson
Happy With You Paul McCartney
Something Missing Odi
Got To Go Where The Love Is Van Morrison
Coyote Joni Mitchell
Time Is Like A Promise Tír Na nÓg
Is My Presence In The Room Enough For You? Brigid Mae Power
The Cally The Rails
The Dog In You Richard Thompson
To The Rescue Divine Comedy
The Boy In The Gap The Martin Hayes Quartet

