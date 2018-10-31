Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #82 – 30/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:
|Bowie On The Radio
|Ryan McMullan
|Little Red Thread
|KT Tunstall
|I’m The Man
|Joe Jackson
|Fading
|Dreaming Of Jupiter
|Dixie Crystals
|Ben De La Cour
|I Don’t Know
|Paul McCartney
|Finest Flower
|Ciara Sidine
|Mirrorball
|Elbow
|Seven Seas Of Rhye
|Queen
|Moira (Under The Pale Moonlight)
|Corner Boy
|Trying
|Richard Thompson
|An Londubh / The Ballyoran
|Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
|Don’t Wait Up
|Cormac Neeson
|Happy With You
|Paul McCartney
|Something Missing
|Odi
|Got To Go Where The Love Is
|Van Morrison
|Coyote
|Joni Mitchell
|Time Is Like A Promise
|Tír Na nÓg
|Is My Presence In The Room Enough For You?
|Brigid Mae Power
|The Cally
|The Rails
|The Dog In You
|Richard Thompson
|To The Rescue
|Divine Comedy
|The Boy In The Gap
|The Martin Hayes Quartet