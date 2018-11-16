Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #87 – 15/11/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 20/11/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Too Real
|Fontaines DC
|Starman
|Jack L
|10538 Overture
|Jeff Lynne’s ELO
|High Point
|Colin Devlin
|Voodoo Groove
|Kat Danser
|The Right Thing To Do
|O Emperor
|What’s On Your Mind
|Collides
|40 Odd Years
|The Wha’
|Calling Card
|Rory Gallagher
|Djin Chin
|The Redneck Manifesto
|Gratitude
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich
|Jim Donoghues / Humours Of Lisadell / Tom McElvogues No. 3
|Stevie Dunne
|Brighton 66
|Harriet C. Smith
|Japan
|O Emperor
|Say A Prayer
|Odi
|God’s Got No Religion
|Don Baker
|Letters From The 2nd Ward/Walk Away Rene
|Rickie Lee Jones
|You Fill My Heart With Greed
|Dr. Millar
|I’m Grateful
|Brigid Mae Power
|Mirrorball
|Elbow
|I Fall Apart
|Bronagh Gallagher
|Seán Ó’Riada