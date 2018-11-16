Ceol Anocht: Show #87 – 15/11/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #87 – 15/11/2018

Martin Bridgeman 8 mins ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 20/11/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Too Real Fontaines DC
Starman Jack L
10538 Overture Jeff Lynne’s ELO
High Point Colin Devlin
Voodoo Groove Kat Danser
The Right Thing To Do O Emperor
What’s On Your Mind Collides
40 Odd Years The Wha’
Calling Card Rory Gallagher
Djin Chin The Redneck Manifesto
Gratitude Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Jim Donoghues / Humours Of Lisadell / Tom McElvogues No. 3 Stevie Dunne
Brighton 66 Harriet C. Smith
Japan O Emperor
Say A Prayer Odi
God’s Got No Religion Don Baker
Letters From The 2nd Ward/Walk Away Rene Rickie Lee Jones
You Fill My Heart With Greed Dr. Millar
I’m Grateful Brigid Mae Power
Mirrorball Elbow
I Fall Apart Bronagh Gallagher
Seán Ó’Riada

 

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close