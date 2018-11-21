Ceol Anocht: Show #88 – 20/11/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #88 – 20/11/2018

Martin Bridgeman 4 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 22/11/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

See Me Talos
Empty Vessels DeVotchKa
Back In The USSR The Beatles
Over And Over Lost Boys
100 Dollars Jenny Whiteley
Dear Prudence The Beatles
That’s Right Nobody’s Face Ft. Enda Gallery
Junk The Beatles
Catherine Of Aragon Rick Wakeman
Citadel Cry Monster Cry
Revolution The Beatles
Mac’s Fancy / The Mist Covered Mountain De Danann
Circles The Beatles
Star To Star Mick Flannery
Child Of Nature The Beatles
Let Go Gráinne Hunt
Crazy Willie Nelson
Still, Life Hedge Schools
My Oh My Niall Thomas
Weightlifting Trashcan Sinatras
All The Dark Horses Trashcan Sinatras
While My Guitar Gently Weeps The Beatles
Maybe Not Tonight Glen Hansard
Mother Nature’s Son The Beatles
Fanny Poer Seán Ó’Riada

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close