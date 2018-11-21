Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #88 – 20/11/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 22/11/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|See Me
|Talos
|Empty Vessels
|DeVotchKa
|Back In The USSR
|The Beatles
|Over And Over
|Lost Boys
|100 Dollars
|Jenny Whiteley
|Dear Prudence
|The Beatles
|That’s Right
|Nobody’s Face Ft. Enda Gallery
|Junk
|The Beatles
|Catherine Of Aragon
|Rick Wakeman
|Citadel
|Cry Monster Cry
|Revolution
|The Beatles
|Mac’s Fancy / The Mist Covered Mountain
|De Danann
|Circles
|The Beatles
|Star To Star
|Mick Flannery
|Child Of Nature
|The Beatles
|Let Go
|Gráinne Hunt
|Crazy
|Willie Nelson
|Still, Life
|Hedge Schools
|My Oh My
|Niall Thomas
|Weightlifting
|Trashcan Sinatras
|All The Dark Horses
|Trashcan Sinatras
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|The Beatles
|Maybe Not Tonight
|Glen Hansard
|Mother Nature’s Son
|The Beatles
|Fanny Poer
|Seán Ó’Riada