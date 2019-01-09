Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session : David Keenan – 4/1/2019
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Martin Bridgeman in conversation with David Keenan in a Studio 2 Session for Ceol Anocht on KCLR
David Keenan is going places in a few senses of the word. It’s not hard to see why either. He’s impatient and perversely takes his time. He takes great care with his music and yet is totally surrendered to the moment.

His gigs are a thing of rare beauty, a communion if you will, full of lyrical twists and turns and, as his recent appearance in Kilkenny proved, moved to a whole other place with the addition of some fine musicians. His songs breathe fire on their own but he has lifted them with a variety of arrangements and surely his time has come.

His new EP “Evidence Of Living” is a soon to be masterpiece.

He was a gracious and funny as always in Studio 2, a true artist with a knowing wink, a journalistic eye for a story and a poet’s way with a lyric.

We heard three songs in session, including one brand new one, ably assisted by Gareth Quinn Redmond on fiddle.

 

