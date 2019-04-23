KCLR Election Coverage
Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session : Inni K – 19/4/2018

Martin Bridgeman 23/04/2019
Martin Bridgeman in conversation with Irish songwriter and performer Inni K for a Studio 2 Session for Ceol Anocht on KCLR
I was delighted to get the new album by Inni K, The Hare And The Line and didn’t hesitate to make it my album na seachtaine. It’s a fine piece of work and bears the mark of someone who takes care. With not a phrase out of place musically or lyrically, it’s a joy from start to finish and like many great albums, bears repeated listens.

I was equally delighted that we were able to meet up in Studio 2 to chat and hear her play two songs from the album. Stripped down as they were, the songs shine through. Time passed all too quickly.

Inni K plays at The Hole In The Wall on Saturday, April 27th. Her album will be available on the night but also at Rollercoaster Records

