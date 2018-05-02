Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session : Join Me In The Pines (2/5/2018)

Hard to believe that it’s been almost 10 years since Dave Geraghty and I were in the same studio. Time has flown and it flew once again in Studio 2 when Dave dropped by the talk about the latest work and to publicize his upcoming band gig on May 11th at Cleere’s Theatre.

As always we dropped in to a few wormholes but that’s the way it’s always been, once we chat about music and his approach, time becomes less important. It’s a longer form interview and all the better for that.

We discussed his approach to this stage of his own music and the process he’s undergone on this stage of recording and performing. We hear about the coming together of the latest single and with a little studio trickery and electronics we hear some subtle reworkings.