Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session – Pursued By Dogs (22/7/2019)

I had the great twin pleasures of meeting Suzanne Purcell and Andrew Brennan from Pursued By Dogs and listening to two songs live in Studio 2. While know as a band with a big sound and musical ideas to match, it was lovely to hear two songs in the most basic setup.

We chatted freely and easily around the formation of the band, their (musical) working patterns, the balance between the ease of use of technology to experiment and the need to get to a point to commit a song, the role of a good producer, the dynamics of the formation of the band and their noteworthy appearance at the recent Other Voices festival.

It was a lovely way to spend time in Studio 2. Check out their music and other details on the band website